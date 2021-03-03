MEMernet: Snow Mess, Black Lodge, and that Sweet Memphis Water 

Sign of the Times

Something about a guy loading bottled water into a truck amid snow and ice that seems so long ago.

click to enlarge

Posted to Instagram by the city of Memphis

Black Lodge Saved

Black Lodge — the video store, concert venue, and arcade — reached its fundraising goal on Indiegogo last week. The effort was to "pay our rent until we can get to the other side of [COVID-19]." As of press time, more than 480 supporters donated $27,909.

Sweet

If you know Memphis Redditor B1gR1g's love of King Cobra, you know this is a big deal.

click to enlarge

Posted to Reddit by B1gR1g

"The only thing sweeter than King Cobra. Cheers, y'all, and thanks to our MLGW workers." — B1gR1g, 2021