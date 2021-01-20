MEMernet: Snow!, The Rock, and Crosswalkin' 

Let It Snow

click to enlarge

Posted to Instagram by The Tennessee Brewery

Instagram was predictably hot with the cold stuff last week. Snow flurries dusted Memphis without disrupting school or work, leaving behind only some pretty pictures.

Flex

click to enlarge

Last week, Memphis Reddit user u/benefit_of_mrkite shared this image of "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after wrestling at a flea market in Memphis for $40 (early 1990s)."

Crosswalkin'

click to enlarge

Posted to Nextdoor by Bobi McBratney

Overton Square is set to get two new crosswalks soon close to the corners of Cooper and Monroe (yes, corners) in front of Hattiloo Theatre.

One will feature the colors of the gay pride flag that now also features colors supporting transgender, Black, and brown people. The other will read Black Lives Matter.