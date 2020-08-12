MEMernet: Squatting Naked, and Some Bummer Food News 

Bath Bombs, Bourbon In the Buff

"My husband went back to our carriage house tonight and walked in on a completely naked man just hanging out there. We called the Crisis Intervention Team of the MPD to come convince the guy that he does not belong there and to please leave.

"He had apparently been there for several days and helped himself to some good whisky and a soak in the tub with some new bath bombs. He even rearranged the speakers to listen to some Elvis CDs.

"No harm done, but it gave my husband a good scare. If anyone has a guest house, please check to make sure he has not moved into yours next!"

Posted to NextDoor by Elaine Kerr

The Top Comment Award on this post goes to Bill Denton:

"Headline: Bourbon-Loving Bum in the Buff Bathes with Bath Bombs to Burning Love!"

Bummer Food News

"Onix, at the corner of Madison and Belvedere, has closed permanently. There are now 'For Lease' and 'Space Available' signs all over the property, which seems to be a pretty good indicator that they will not be reopening."

Posted to Reddit by u/toftr

"Midtown Crossing Grill on Watkins in Crosstown is closed permanently, effective [August 5th]. Going to miss our little neighborhood watering hole."

Posted to Reddit by u/de_via_nt