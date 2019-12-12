Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

December 12, 2019

MEMernet: St. Jude Marathon, Cotton Bowl Bound, and What the Shell? 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

The long run

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital said more than 26,000 people came from 50 states and 17 foreign countries to run in Saturday's St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Facebook by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Bowl bound

The University of Memphis Tigers made a cool Adobe Spark story that told the tale of Saturday's big win over Cincinnati with a series of stunning photographs.

The Tigers will now take on Penn State on December 28th at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl game in Texas.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Memphis Tigers

What the Shell?

Shock and disappointment ran deep in a Nextdoor thread about the sudden closing of Elwood's Shells in Cooper-Young last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Much praise was heaped upon the restaurant for its seafood, breakfast, and massive portions. But Nextdoorians offered their theories on the closing, too. Pricey food, not enough tables, small parking lot, and a deck that "looks like fifth graders" were building it were all blamed.

"That front deck is stupid," wrote a Nextdoor user.

