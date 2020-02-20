Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 20, 2020

MEMernet: Standing Brooms, Kind Strangers, and an MLGW Valentine 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Swept up

The entire internet was swept away (don't judge me) by a viral tweet that had folks all over standing their brooms upright. The tweet said that NASA claimed a day last week was the only day of the year brooms would stand on their own because of gravitational pull.

Our very own editor, Bruce VanWyngarden, got in on the miracle, uh, I mean action.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Instagram by Bruce VanWyngarden

Kind Strangers

Reddit user u/trillsuave posted that one of his elderly co-workers rides his bike to work every day. But he had a wreck last week, messed up his bike, and needed a replacement.

Within a day, the co-worker was able to secure his friend a new ride, thanks to the folks on the Memphis subreddit. Thanks for the kindness, kind strangers.

CA on Valentine's

The Commercial Appeal got downright funny (well, punny funny) on Valentine's Day last week. They posted a series of shareable e-cards, made especially for the Bluff City.

"Let's grit and grind," reads one. "Like Peabody Ave., the road to true love was never smooth," reads another. But here's my fave.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to commercialappeal.com

Speaking of...

