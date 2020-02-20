MEMernet: Standing Brooms, Kind Strangers, and an MLGW Valentine 

Swept up
The entire internet was swept away (don't judge me) by a viral tweet that had folks all over standing their brooms upright. The tweet said that NASA claimed a day last week was the only day of the year brooms would stand on their own because of gravitational pull.
Our very own editor, Bruce VanWyngarden, got in on the miracle, uh, I mean action.
Posted to Instagram by Bruce VanWyngarden
Kind Strangers
Reddit user u/trillsuave posted that one of his elderly co-workers rides his bike to work every day. But he had a wreck last week, messed up his bike, and needed a replacement.
Within a day, the co-worker was able to secure his friend a new ride, thanks to the folks on the Memphis subreddit. Thanks for the kindness, kind strangers.
CA on Valentine's
The Commercial Appeal got downright funny (well, punny funny) on Valentine's Day last week. They posted a series of shareable e-cards, made especially for the Bluff City.
"Let's grit and grind," reads one. "Like Peabody Ave., the road to true love was never smooth," reads another. But here's my fave.
Posted to commercialappeal.com
