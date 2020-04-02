MEMernet: Stay Home, Advice from Cox Street Bigfoot 

Flow Chart Help
The Memphis Fire Fighters Local 1784 tweeted this helpful flow chart for anyone out there still confused about how to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bigfoot Help
A Bigfoot statue on Cox in Cooper-Young dresses for many occasions, like Christmas and St. Patrick's Day. He did his part last week to educate the public on coronavirus best practices.
Posted to Twitter by the Cooper-Young Community Association
Cox Street Bigfoot says "STAY HOME. GO OUT BAD, STAY IN GOOD. BE SAFE. 6 FEET GOOD." Listen to Cox Street Bigfoot.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.