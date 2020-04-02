Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

April 02, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stay Home, Advice from Cox Street Bigfoot 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Flow Chart Help

The Memphis Fire Fighters Local 1784 tweeted this helpful flow chart for anyone out there still confused about how to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Bigfoot Help

A Bigfoot statue on Cox in Cooper-Young dresses for many occasions, like Christmas and St. Patrick's Day. He did his part last week to educate the public on coronavirus best practices.

click to enlarge memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Twitter by the Cooper-Young Community Association

Cox Street Bigfoot says "STAY HOME. GO OUT BAD, STAY IN GOOD. BE SAFE. 6 FEET GOOD." Listen to Cox Street Bigfoot.

