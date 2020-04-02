MEMernet: Stay Home, Advice from Cox Street Bigfoot 

Flow Chart Help

The Memphis Fire Fighters Local 1784 tweeted this helpful flow chart for anyone out there still confused about how to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

click to enlarge

Bigfoot Help

A Bigfoot statue on Cox in Cooper-Young dresses for many occasions, like Christmas and St. Patrick's Day. He did his part last week to educate the public on coronavirus best practices.

click to enlarge

Posted to Twitter by the Cooper-Young Community Association

Cox Street Bigfoot says "STAY HOME. GO OUT BAD, STAY IN GOOD. BE SAFE. 6 FEET GOOD." Listen to Cox Street Bigfoot.