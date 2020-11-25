Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 25, 2020

MEMernet: Steve Harvey at Mahogany and Ja Morant Meets Ja Raffe 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Harvey & Mahogany

Comedian/game show host/radio show host Steve Harvey hyped a Memphis restaurant Monday on his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. According to those on the Where Black Memphis Eats Facebook group, Harvey and his wife were seen this weekend eating at Mahogany Memphis, the upscale Southern restaurant in Chickasaw Oaks Village. He bragged on the restaurant on the show and mentioned it was Black-owned.

Ja Meets Ja

A Grizzly met a giraffe last week when Ja Morant met Ja Raffe, the Memphis Zoo's new baby giraffe named for Morant. The two met Friday and made some MEMernet gold.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Posted to Twitter by @memgrizz

In his own Twitter video of the meet-up, Morant said, "If I ever did a dunk contest, I'm taking my son [Ja Raffe] with me. I'm going to jump over him."

Morant's zoo visit also included visits to other animals. He fed Rhatu, the Sumatran tiger, by flinging a Flintstones-sized drumstick into the enclosure. He had to clear the moat, though. He did. He shot. He scored.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

Posted to Twitter by the Memphis Zoo

