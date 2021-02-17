Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 17, 2021 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stumbling, E. Parkway McDonald’s, and Ice Attack 

Beale Stumblin'

On Twitter, Devin Walker hilariously Memphis-ized a wildly popular meme last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Good question

The McDonald's on East Parkway closed years ago. But the joke E. Parkway McDonald's Twitter account never did. And we're glad.

After the "big game" last week, they said, "No word yet on whether or not we're catering this year's Super Bowl champs at the White House."

It's ice

The MEMernet froze last week with ice and icicles everywhere. Look no further than trees outside the Memphis office of the National Weather Service.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

VaxQueue Qué?

Nextdoor user Melania White asked last week if anyone who had signed up for VaxQueue — the county's standby service for unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine — had actually been alerted. Of the nearly 50 respondents to the message, only three said they had been asked to come in.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Signup Genius
Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits
Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer
Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man
Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

The Signup Genius

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Raised by Sound: Crosstown Brewing’s Latest is Worth a Listen

Richard Murff 02/17/2021

Food & Wine

Grits Any Way You Want Them at Sugar Grits

Michael Donahue 02/17/2021

Cover Feature

Ben Cory Jones’ Trip from Memphis to Hit-Making Hollywood Writer

Christen Hill 02/17/2021

We Recommend

POTS’ Virtual Production of “I Am My Own Wife” Opens Feb. 19th

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

We Recommend

Cazateatro Hosts Afro-Latino Week Online

Julie Ray 02/17/2021

Music Features

Raymond Hill: Remembering Clarksdale’s Unsung Reed Man

Alex Greene 02/17/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Stumbling, E. Parkway McDonald’s, and Ice Attack

02/17/2021

Viewpoint

Kooks vs. Conservatives: The GOP Fights for Its Future

Juan Williams 02/17/2021

Film Features

Judas and the Black Messiah Writes History with Lightning

Chris McCoy 02/17/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation