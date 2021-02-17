MEMernet: Stumbling, E. Parkway McDonald’s, and Ice Attack 

Beale Stumblin'

On Twitter, Devin Walker hilariously Memphis-ized a wildly popular meme last week.

Good question

The McDonald's on East Parkway closed years ago. But the joke E. Parkway McDonald's Twitter account never did. And we're glad.

After the "big game" last week, they said, "No word yet on whether or not we're catering this year's Super Bowl champs at the White House."

It's ice

The MEMernet froze last week with ice and icicles everywhere. Look no further than trees outside the Memphis office of the National Weather Service.

VaxQueue Qué?

Nextdoor user Melania White asked last week if anyone who had signed up for VaxQueue — the county's standby service for unused doses of COVID-19 vaccine — had actually been alerted. Of the nearly 50 respondents to the message, only three said they had been asked to come in.