MEMernet: Super Skyline and Know Where to Throw 

Get in the game

You think your recycle game is tight?

Where do paper coffee cups go? How about bricks? How about that plastic clamshell from your lunchtime salad?

Put your skills to the test with an online Know Where to Throw game at the city's website, memphistn.recycle.game. There, you can battle your way through five solid-waste sorting challenges. Beat a level and you get a virtual prize, like a virtual slide for your virtual playground.

Let's try one here. Where does your old toilet go? To collection, recycling, garbage, yard waste, bulky waste outside the cart, or to a household hazardous waste facility? Think you know? Head to the game site and find out.

Complete the challenges and get a printable Know Where to Throw certificate of achievement that's suitable for framing.