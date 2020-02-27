MEMernet: Sweetgrass Smash, Morgan & Morgan & Morgan & Morgan 

Sweetgrass Smash

Details are fuzzy, but it's clear that something definitely happened at Sweetgrass in Cooper-Young on Saturday, according to a post by Brad Gilmer on Nextdoor.

The restaurant did not post anything formal about the incident online. Nextdoor users had questions and theories.

"Looks as if a vehicle would have come in at a very odd angle?" asked Kathy Ladner.

"Someone ordered the large plate of nachos and then couldn't fit through the door on the way out!" exclaimed Michael Cairo. But Cairo later explained that a driver lost control before midnight and hit the building.

"It was so loud it shot me out of bed. I thought someone was about to drive through my apartment. Wild Saturday night!" said Cady Mink.

