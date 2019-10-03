MEMernet: Tittie Rocks, Homecoming Royalty, and Pride Pics 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.
Rocky what?
Tracy Dobbins is the artist behind a new series of painted rocks hidden around town, à la 901 Rocks.
"These are my tittie rocks," Dobbins explained on Instagram three weeks ago. "They are rocks that look like titties."
One such rock was discovered at the Cooper-Young gazebo Saturday night. Look for them online at #rockytittn.
Royal Pride
Credit: Emmett Campbell
White Station Homecoming Royalty winner Brandon Allen set social media ablaze last weekend. "As [Shelby County Schools] superintendent, I support student voice and expression," Dr. Joris M. Ray wrote in a Saturday Facebook post.
More Pride
Here's hoping your social scrolls were as rainbow-riffic as ours on Saturday as the Mid-South Pride parade rolled on Beale Street.
