Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 15, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Trump, COVID-19, and Poplar Potholes 

by Toby Sells
MEMernet is a weekly roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Tweet of the Week

This Guy
Why covid is spreading in Shelby county from r/memphis

Too True
The right side of poplar be like from r/memphis

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Close the Bars! Open the Schools!
Another “Bogus Ballot”
Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door
Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power
City Block Salumeria, Venga, and Doughjo are Closed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

    • Data Driven (The Fly-By)

      Number-cruncher says Memphis opened too soon, may need to shut again.
      • by Toby Sells
      • Jul. 8, 2020, 4:00 AM 3

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Close the Bars! Open the Schools!

Bruce VanWyngarden 07/15/2020

Food & Wine

Bluff City Greens Brings Groceries to Your Door

Michael Donahue 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Trump, COVID-19, and Poplar Potholes

Toby Sells 07/15/2020

Viewpoint

“Bounty” Scandal Shows Again How Putin Owns Trump

Juan Williams 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

Week That Was: COVID-19 (Of Course), Google, and Nathan Bedford Forrest (Of Course)

Toby Sells 07/15/2020

The Fly-By

Q&A: Lauren Kennedy of the UrbanArt Commission

Maya Smith 07/15/2020

Cover Feature

Rocking the Boat: Memphis Musicians Speak Truth to Power

Alex Greene 07/15/2020

TV Features

Katori Hall’s P-Valley: “Delta Noir” and Strip Club Culture

Chris McCoy 07/15/2020

Politics Feature

Another “Bogus Ballot”

Jackson Baker 07/15/2020

News Blog

The Flyer’s July 15th Digital Issue

Shara Clark 07/15/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Toby Sells

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation