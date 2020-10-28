Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 28, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Trump Parks on the Greensward and “Tower of Babel Project” 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Nextdoor Politics

Rhonda Young's "guy on a bike" post blew up on Nextdoor last week, clocking in at 131 comments as of press time.

"I was just sitting on my front porch and a skinny white guy rode by on his bike and yelled 'go back to Europe, cracker,'" Young said. "Not sure what to make of that? I have a Biden sign in my yard."

Comments swirled in political toxicity. But they did yield some hilarious Trump signs reimagined for the Memphis set.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet1.jpg
click to enlarge flyby_memernet3.jpg

Posted to Nextdoor by Tammy Laxton

Pinch Tower of Babel

Kade Banbury reimagined the newly proposed Pinch Tower as a floating "Tower of Babel Project" in a Facebook post satirizing the Flyer's version of the story.

Banbury went full Giza in a later post that reimagined the entire Pinch District with a sphinx, two towers, and three extra Pyramids.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet2.jpg

Posted to Facebok by Kade Banbury

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

