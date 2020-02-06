Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 06, 2020

MEMernet: Un-Vanity Plate, Memphis Marketplace, and Tweet of the Week 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Un-vanity Plate

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Robert Rowan

True Words

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Jimmy Randall

New Biz Plan

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Facebook by Ben Fant

Tweet of the Week

Bill Lee's obsession with a few rural counties would be fine except about 1 in 6 Tennesseans live in Shelby County.

Posted to Twitter by @mandersonville

