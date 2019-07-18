Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 18, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Virtual Dad 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Virtual Dad

Will Loden wants to be your dad.

If you never learned how to wash a car, throw a football, open a jar, or take a nap, Loden's character "Virtual Dad" is ready to step in.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

About a year ago, Virtual Dad debuted with a how-to YouTube video, "How To Take Out the Trash."

"This is a full trash can," Virtual Dad says, motioning to a mound topped with milk jugs and beer bottles. "You'll notice it's full 'cause there's stuff over'n the top of it."

Dad uses classic-dad nicknames, like hoss, rascal, and kiddo, but he's not the most responsible, saying once, "I didn't know I had you this weekend."

Dad's instructions are correct, but comedy is the real lesson on display. Directions about washing a car from the top down, for example, lead to a hilariously unexpected diatribe about Reaganomics. Classic dad move.

Production value on the series is high, and Loden doesn't do it alone. Virtual Dad was created by Loden, Derek Beck, and Jono Foley. Music is by Trevor Smith, and graphics are by Corey Ellis.

Find Virtual Dad on Facebook (@virtualdad) and on YouTube at Virtual Dad.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

