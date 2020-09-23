MEMernet: Walking (Dead) in Memphis, Twitter Clapback, and 901 Reasons 

Walking (Dead) In Memphis
Downtown Memphis is invaded by flesh-eating Walkers in the Walking Dead mobile game.Marsha, Marsha
Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill roasted Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn with a comeback tweet heard 'round the internet last week.
Blackburn tweeted, "We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States." Hill responded, "If there wasn't a rewrite, you wouldn't be a Senator (and also couldn't vote) and I'd be enslaved."
901 Reasons
The city of Memphis began an online campaign recently to give citizens #901Reasons to wear a mask, social distance, and stamp out COVID-19 here. This one is the best so far.
