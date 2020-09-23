Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

MEMernet: Walking (Dead) in Memphis, Twitter Clapback, and 901 Reasons 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Walking (Dead) In Memphis

Downtown Memphis is invaded by flesh-eating Walkers in the Walking Dead mobile game.

click to enlarge POSTED TO REDDIT BY U/DBFRESH0
  • Posted to Reddit by u/Dbfresh0
Marsha, Marsha
click to enlarge JEMELE HILL/TWITTER
  • Jemele Hill/Twitter

Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill roasted Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn with a comeback tweet heard 'round the internet last week.

Blackburn tweeted, "We will never rewrite the Constitution of the United States." Hill responded, "If there wasn't a rewrite, you wouldn't be a Senator (and also couldn't vote) and I'd be enslaved."

901 Reasons

The city of Memphis began an online campaign recently to give citizens #901Reasons to wear a mask, social distance, and stamp out COVID-19 here. This one is the best so far.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

