MEMernet: Who Pooted? and Best of Nextdoor 

Who Pooted?

Flyer columnist emeritus Chris Davis clapped eagle eyes on this Memphis beauty last week, posted behind a fence facing Danny Thomas Boulevard. Then, he thankfully posted it to Facebook.

click to enlarge

I quote: "40 Yrs. of Straight Turd Chasin'."

Best of Nextdoor

"Wanted everyone to know that this morning while at Dollar General, I was called a bitch by the cashier."

Posted to Nextdoor by Melissa Bowers

"So, this is super weird, but this morning I found a skull on my front porch??"

Posted to Nextdoor by Kyndal Ellzey

"There is a terrible outdoor sign next to Chipotle on Union Ave. showing a picture of what looks like a human foot rotting."

Posted to Nextdoor by Sarah Mckeever

Just to put this next one in context: Someone posted about a bad, coronavirus-related experience they had at I Love Waffle Cream, the new ice cream shop in Cooper-Young. The comments were what you think they'd be until this lady blasts in like Leeroy Jenkins.

"Y'all, please stop talking about rudeness and danger at this place. Don't they serve store-bought Blue Bell ice cream? The warm weather is almost over and y'all are wasting precious calories on Blue Bell ice cream that's been at Kroger since Jesus died on the cross. Please get yourselves to Sweet Magnolia Gelato downtown on South Main. DELICIOUS! I mean just DELICIOUS!!"

Posted to Nextdoor by Nichole Saulsberry-Scarboro

