MEMernet: Windows XP at Shelby Farms, Hip-Hop Samples Memphis Soul Playlist 

A Reddit Grab Bag

The Memphis subreddit brimmed with internet gold last week. For example, u/bballin1204 captured the iconic Windows XP screen at Shelby Farms.

click to enlarge

Cold Humor

Y'all heard the news about MEMpops?

Their assets are frozen!

Posted to Reddit by u/disgracedland

Sample the Mix

If you're looking for some true Memphiana, look up reddit user u/goldchainnightmare's "big list of Memphis soul songs and the hip-hop songs that sampled from them on Spotify."

click to enlarge

An example from the list includes "As Long As I Have You" by The Charmels, which Wu-Tang Clan sampled for "C.R.E.A.M." Jay-Z and Kanye West sampled Otis Redding's classic "Try a Little Tenderness" for their song "Otis."

Virus Lane

Unfortunately, u/chris922001 had to take his wife for COVID-19 testing at Tiger Lane last week. Fortunately, it was a smooth process.

"She went through the questionnaire online yesterday and was called within 30 minutes, an appointment was made for this morning. We arrived a little early and we [were] out of there in 20 minutes. Everything and everyone we had contact with was extremely polite and professional. Now we wait!"