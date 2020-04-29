MEMernet: Windows XP at Shelby Farms, Hip-Hop Samples Memphis Soul Playlist 

A Reddit Grab Bag
The Memphis subreddit brimmed with internet gold last week. For example, u/bballin1204 captured the iconic Windows XP screen at Shelby Farms.
Cold Humor
Y'all heard the news about MEMpops?
Their assets are frozen!
Posted to Reddit by u/disgracedland
Sample the Mix
If you're looking for some true Memphiana, look up reddit user u/goldchainnightmare's "big list of Memphis soul songs and the hip-hop songs that sampled from them on Spotify."
An example from the list includes "As Long As I Have You" by The Charmels, which Wu-Tang Clan sampled for "C.R.E.A.M." Jay-Z and Kanye West sampled Otis Redding's classic "Try a Little Tenderness" for their song "Otis."
Virus Lane
Unfortunately, u/chris922001 had to take his wife for COVID-19 testing at Tiger Lane last week. Fortunately, it was a smooth process.
"She went through the questionnaire online yesterday and was called within 30 minutes, an appointment was made for this morning. We arrived a little early and we [were] out of there in 20 minutes. Everything and everyone we had contact with was extremely polite and professional. Now we wait!"
