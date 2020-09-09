MEMernet: WTF? on Ebay, AlGreens, and Shell Shock 

WTF? for sale

Now you can own a piece of Flyer history. Our 2016 election issue with the "WTF?" headline can be yours on eBay for the low, low price of $100. It was free four years ago. But weren't we all?

Its condition? Used, but in good shape. Where is it? Olive Branch.

Posted to eBay by butlernation2019

AlGreens

Don't even care if this wasn't in Memphis. Still Memphis AF.

Posted by u/productiveslacker73

Shell Shock

You weren't a citizen of the MEMernet last week if you didn't read about/see pictures of the grafitti at the Levitt Shell. Graceland and the I Love Memphis mural on Cooper were hit, too. But the Shell's Facebook post about the graffiti was somehow the sparkiest spark on social.

People raged at the Shell and those upset by the graffiti, accusing them of caring more about "free music" than the lives of Black people. Facebooker Sarah Rushakoff pored over the Shell's leadership lineup, finding its diversity lacking.

The day after the post, the Shell said on Facebook it had "multiple conversations" and "we appreciate your honesty and willingness to be vocal."