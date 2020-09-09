MEMernet: WTF? on Ebay, AlGreens, and Shell Shock 

WTF? for sale
Now you can own a piece of Flyer history. Our 2016 election issue with the "WTF?" headline can be yours on eBay for the low, low price of $100. It was free four years ago. But weren't we all?
Its condition? Used, but in good shape. Where is it? Olive Branch.
Posted to eBay by butlernation2019
AlGreens
Don't even care if this wasn't in Memphis. Still Memphis AF.
Posted by u/productiveslacker73
Shell Shock
You weren't a citizen of the MEMernet last week if you didn't read about/see pictures of the grafitti at the Levitt Shell. Graceland and the I Love Memphis mural on Cooper were hit, too. But the Shell's Facebook post about the graffiti was somehow the sparkiest spark on social.
People raged at the Shell and those upset by the graffiti, accusing them of caring more about "free music" than the lives of Black people. Facebooker Sarah Rushakoff pored over the Shell's leadership lineup, finding its diversity lacking.
The day after the post, the Shell said on Facebook it had "multiple conversations" and "we appreciate your honesty and willingness to be vocal."
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.