MEMernet: Yellow Brick Young Ave., Pho Binh Strong, Huey’s, and a Nextdoor Poll 

As our city moves into phase one of reopening, we want to let you know that in an effort to keep our customers and employees safe, our dining rooms will remain closed until further notice. When we decide to open our doors, we will let you know. Until then, stay safe, Huey's fam! pic.twitter.com/QOzJGjNDse — Huey's Restaurants (@HueysRestaurant) May 4, 2020

We Want Food, Booze, and Haircuts

Nextdoor launched a poll last week to gauge just what businesses Memphis neighbors were eager to visit.



Voters put restaurants and bars at the top of the list, followed by salons, barber shops, and spas. Retail stores followed, and votes fell hard from there with services like dry cleaners, pet groomers, and such earning only 2 percent of the total votes.



However, many in the comments of the post said it was way too early to go out in public.





Want to see the Wizard of Young Avenue? (His french fries are amazing.) Well, just follow the Yellow Brick Road outside the Young Avenue Deli. There, you'll find your favorite Deli takeout and a cold beer in a big-ol’ plastic cup.Pho Binh's die-hard, IRL following gave them some digital love last week. The restaurant went Midtown-viral with a Facebook post announcing they were passing out meals last weekend to anyone in need.Memphis restaurants had the green light to partially reopen Monday. But not every restaurant jumped back into the fray. Huey’s announced on Twitter Monday morning that they were still closed until further notice.