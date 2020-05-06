Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 06, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet: Yellow Brick Young Ave., Pho Binh Strong, Huey’s, and a Nextdoor Poll 

by Toby Sells

Off to See the Deli?
Want to see the Wizard of Young Avenue? (His french fries are amazing.) Well, just follow the Yellow Brick Road outside the Young Avenue Deli. There, you'll find your favorite Deli takeout and a cold beer in a big-ol’ plastic cup.
Lemongrass Tofu for Tough Times
Pho Binh's die-hard, IRL following gave them some digital love last week. The restaurant went Midtown-viral with a Facebook post announcing they were passing out meals last weekend to anyone in need.



Toothpick Shooting Will Have to Wait
Memphis restaurants had the green light to partially reopen Monday. But not every restaurant jumped back into the fray. Huey’s announced on Twitter Monday morning that they were still closed until further notice.


We Want Food, Booze, and Haircuts
Nextdoor launched a poll last week to gauge just what businesses Memphis neighbors were eager to visit.

Voters put restaurants and bars at the top of the list, followed by salons, barber shops, and spas. Retail stores followed, and votes fell hard from there with services like dry cleaners, pet groomers, and such earning only 2 percent of the total votes.

However, many in the comments of the post said it was way too early to go out in public.

screen_shot_2020-05-04_at_9.12.36_am.png

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Who Was That Masked Man?

Bruce VanWyngarden 05/06/2020

We Recommend

Lightclub Memphis Hosts Weekly Twitch Stream

Julia Baker 05/06/2020

Food & Wine

ThunderRoad Memphis Delivers Mason Jar Cocktails and More

Michael Donahue 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Yellow Brick Young Ave., Pho Binh Strong, Huey’s, and a Nextdoor Poll

Toby Sells 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

A Project Deferred: Students’ Two-Year Journey Toward NASA Competition Cut Short

Maya Smith 05/06/2020

The Fly-By

Week That Was: Hate Groups, Back to Business, and Drake Hall

Toby Sells 05/06/2020

Book Features

Spill the Tea: Claire Fullerton’s Little Tea

Jesse Davis 05/06/2020

Music Features

Sonic Popsicle: Paul Taylor’s Merry Mobile Offers Musical Delights

Alex Greene 05/06/2020

TV Features

The Midnight Gospel: Magic, Loss, and Podcasts

Chris McCoy 05/06/2020

Cover Feature

What’s Next as Tennessee Restarts Its Economy?

Jackson Baker 05/06/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Toby Sells

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation