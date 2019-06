Big Spain

The Toronto Raptors' NBA title win last week had a uniquely Memphis flavor.

USA!

Consider this gem posted to the Memphis subreddit last week:

Them Yungins

This Facebook post on a news story about changing "Forrest Ave." to "Forest Ave.":

"Next: Replace the 'Young Ave.' sign in Cooper-Young from honoring a local KKK Grand Wizard to something more befitting the neighborhood. 'Them Yungins Ave.' for all those millennials."