Why they lyin'?
Leodan Rodriguez, "the first Latino Sigma in the history of the University of Memphis," tweeted this beautiful scene:
It got some comments: "Why they lyin?" "This is hilarious and so wrong." "It doesn't snow in Memphis...this is fake."
Yes, it was.
Crucified
Need some eye bleach from all the terrible stuff you've read on the internet?
Head on over to the Memphis subreddit for Tell Me Something Good Tuesday. Here's an example from last week:
bonsaibo - The golden hour pre-sunset light tonight was gorgeous.
MemphisMoon - Only 5 more months 'til I get to visit Memphis again.
CodySpring - Got our offer accepted for the house we are looking into in Memphis. Now to just hope the paperwork and appraisal go through alright.
P.S. Please don't crucify me but I tried it on my second visit to Memphis and didn't find Central BBQ to be all it is hyped up to be. Any other recommendations?
BBQspaghetti - We stopped crucifying people 4 or 5 years ago.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.