July 11, 2019 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet 

A round-up of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Soul Fish locked and loaded

Facebook: "Why is everyone in this restaurant packing heat?"

click to enlarge flyby_07_11_19_memernet_i1.jpg

'Absolute Trash'

An epic rant posted to Facebook recently sought to utterly destroy the redesign of the Audubon Place Target store. The 34-year-old "huge Target fan" claimed the store "has been my happy place," that is until it reopened with a renovation recently.

"I don't know what market research, behavioral science, or psychology you used to decide your remodel strategy, but it is absolute trash.

"You aren't Sephora. You are a place where we can drink slushes and buy cat litter at the same time, and you need to own it.

"I want to accidentally spend $100 in a relaxing way, not in the Mad Max-esque bumper car 'this-is-how-millenials-shop' dystopia you've created."

Reddit: 'Only in Memphis'

click to enlarge flyby_memernet.jpg

