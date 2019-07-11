Soul Fish locked and loaded
Facebook: "Why is everyone in this restaurant packing heat?"
'Absolute Trash'
An epic rant posted to Facebook recently sought to utterly destroy the redesign of the Audubon Place Target store. The 34-year-old "huge Target fan" claimed the store "has been my happy place," that is until it reopened with a renovation recently.
"I don't know what market research, behavioral science, or psychology you used to decide your remodel strategy, but it is absolute trash.
"You aren't Sephora. You are a place where we can drink slushes and buy cat litter at the same time, and you need to own it.
"I want to accidentally spend $100 in a relaxing way, not in the Mad Max-esque bumper car 'this-is-how-millenials-shop' dystopia you've created."
Reddit: 'Only in Memphis'
