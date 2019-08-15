Rudd Reveals
University of Memphis president Dr. David Rudd revealed the new community basketball court planned for Orange Mound on Twitter last week. (Rudd is great on Twitter, BTW.)
Posted to Twitter by @UofMemphisPres.
The Doctor Is In!
When Memphians see good barbecue, we tell each other. That's just what Tumblr user memphispbarbecue did last week when he saw Dr. Bar-B-Que's food bus parked at Evergreen and Jackson.
Posted to Tumblr by memphisbarbecue.
Waterbed redux
Want to see Donald Trump's 1995 Pizza Hut commercial? What about ads for Crystal Pepsi and New Coke? YouTuber Consumer Time Capsule has it all.
Last week, it reminded Memphis of the 1985 Master Bedroom Waterbeds 14th-anniversary sale. "A complete waterbed for $99 — $99 I said! Wow!"
Posted to YouTube by Consumer Time Capsule.
