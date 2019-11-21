New Pancho Man

Pancho's quietly rolled out its new Pancho Man for the lid of its iconic cheese dip last week. People expressed their feelings on the Flyer's Facebook post about the change.

click to enlarge

"Now my tattoo won't make any sense!" said Lou Lou Brown.

Toni Lynn Campbell Bercha said, "Finally! It's good to see the old racist cartoon go away!"

"So what they're saying is a liberal complained it was racist," said David Kiehna.

Richie Jarvis said, "The logo LESS likely to be tattoo'd on someone."

"NOOOOOOOOOOO ... I'll still eat it," wrote Ben Townsend.

Sno Way

Snow surprised many in Memphis last week. One University of Memphis student asked school president David Rudd to call off classes. He responded with a classic Rudd tweet.

click to enlarge

Gears Ground

click to enlarge

Posted to Reddit by u/amprather