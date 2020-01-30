Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

January 30, 2020

MEMernet: Dragon Ball-Griz, NST, and I-40 Traffic 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Dragon Ball-Griz

Head over to Poshmark, the online consignment store, for the Grizzlies/Dragon Ball Z mash-up you never knew you needed.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Poshmark by coolmoe919

It's the way to go

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/madotsukiiii

It really is

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/lunarmaidmemphis

