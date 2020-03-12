A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.
Super Day
Innovators take risks. Unsatisfied with a traditional snap of an "I voted" sticker after he voted, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris went with a thumbs up before he voted during Super Tuesday last week.
Thanks?!
Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman posted to Facebook that FedEx paid its $25 million tax bill at the end of February. We couldn't decide if it was weird or not. How much you gotta pay for a post like that?
Fresh Air
Talk about a blast of spring. Last week, Twitter was a gutter of snipes about coronavirus, a gut-check scroll of photos from the Middle-Tennessee tornadoes, and that video of Trump groping the flag. But @memphisweather1 parted the clouds with one sentence:
"Are you ready for an extended period of sunshine (a few days' worth)??" (Right here is where they put a cute sun emoji. Squee!)
