September 02, 2020

MEMernet: Laura’s Lightning, No More Noodles, and Pancho’s Search 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Laura's Lightning

Amazing images of Hurricane Laura in Memphis were posted last week.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/tacojohn48

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2.jpg

Posted to Instagram by Choose 901

Lucky Cat

In an Instagram post, Lucky Cat Ramen announced it would close.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

"No more noodles for awhile," Lucky Cat said in the post. "This pandemic has been brutal and it looks like we're another casualty. We [love] you so much and hope to be back soon. #loveyou."

Pancho Search

Pancho's Cheese Dip created auto-filled search results in an Instagram post last week.

The search for "Pancho's" yielded results like "Pancho's where buy at 1 a.m.," and the best one, "Pancho's baby name legal?"

