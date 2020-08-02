MEMernet: Laura’s Lightning, No More Noodles, and Pancho’s Search 

Laura's Lightning
Amazing images of Hurricane Laura in Memphis were posted last week.
Posted to Reddit by u/tacojohn48
Posted to Instagram by Choose 901
Lucky Cat
In an Instagram post, Lucky Cat Ramen announced it would close.
"No more noodles for awhile," Lucky Cat said in the post. "This pandemic has been brutal and it looks like we're another casualty. We [love] you so much and hope to be back soon. #loveyou."
Pancho Search
Pancho's Cheese Dip created auto-filled search results in an Instagram post last week.
The search for "Pancho's" yielded results like "Pancho's where buy at 1 a.m.," and the best one, "Pancho's baby name legal?"
