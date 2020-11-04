#YouCanBeABCs
The internet blew up last week on an Instagram post by Memphis cool kid @samuelw3. He and his dad grooved through the alphabet, naming a profession that you can be for every letter.
The original post had more than 570,000 views as of press time. But it's gone around the country with even a Facebook share from former First Lady Michelle Obama.
COVID-Ween
Memphis streets were spookily empty last Saturday in a largely COVID-canceled Halloween. But it didn't stop some Memphis neighbors from stoking the spirit of the holiday.
Idlewild resident Regina Newman planted individual bags of candy in her yard.
Posted to Nextdoor by Regina Newman
Over in Highpoint Terrace, Tony Milam slid treats through a 14-foot candy luge.
Posted to Nextdoor by Tony Milam
Then, there was this awesome bicycle built for two.
Posted to Reddit by u/Fart_Summoner
