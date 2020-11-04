Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

November 04, 2020 News » The Fly-By

MEMernet 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

#YouCanBeABCs

The internet blew up last week on an Instagram post by Memphis cool kid @samuelw3. He and his dad grooved through the alphabet, naming a profession that you can be for every letter.

The original post had more than 570,000 views as of press time. But it's gone around the country with even a Facebook share from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_4_copy.jpg

COVID-Ween

Memphis streets were spookily empty last Saturday in a largely COVID-canceled Halloween. But it didn't stop some Memphis neighbors from stoking the spirit of the holiday.

Idlewild resident Regina Newman planted individual bags of candy in her yard.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_1_copy.jpg

Posted to Nextdoor by Regina Newman

Over in Highpoint Terrace, Tony Milam slid treats through a 14-foot candy luge.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_2_copy.jpg

Posted to Nextdoor by Tony Milam

Then, there was this awesome bicycle built for two.

click to enlarge flyby_memernet_3.jpg

Posted to Reddit by u/Fart_Summoner

