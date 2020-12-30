MEMernet: Memphis on TikTok, Garth Brooks for Sale on Nextdoor 

Who to follow

Still want to know what TikTok is all about (but are afraid to ask)? Follow Memphian @kingthagman. He spoofs other TikTok videos, dances, lip syncs, drinks, hangs with friends, and does it all with an effortless hilarity.

Frampton v. Lee

Peter Frampton (yes, that one) took on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a tweet last month, asking, "What possible reason could you have at this point to not issue a mask mandate? This is beyond serious!" We're still wondering, too.

Friends in Low Prices

Bold Nextdoor user Isabel Coulter recently listed country music mega-star Garth Brooks for sale. The singer was listed for $12, down from the $20 Coulter was asking previously.