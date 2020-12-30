MEMernet: Memphis on TikTok, Garth Brooks for Sale on Nextdoor 

Who to follow
Still want to know what TikTok is all about (but are afraid to ask)? Follow Memphian @kingthagman. He spoofs other TikTok videos, dances, lip syncs, drinks, hangs with friends, and does it all with an effortless hilarity.
Frampton v. Lee
Peter Frampton (yes, that one) took on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a tweet last month, asking, "What possible reason could you have at this point to not issue a mask mandate? This is beyond serious!" We're still wondering, too.
Friends in Low Prices
Bold Nextdoor user Isabel Coulter recently listed country music mega-star Garth Brooks for sale. The singer was listed for $12, down from the $20 Coulter was asking previously.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.