January 06, 2021

MEMernet: Memphis on TikTok, Garth Brooks for Sale on Nextdoor 

A roundup of Memphis on the World Wide Web.

Who to follow

click to enlarge flyby_01_07_21_i1_memernet_1.png

Still want to know what TikTok is all about (but are afraid to ask)? Follow Memphian @kingthagman. He spoofs other TikTok videos, dances, lip syncs, drinks, hangs with friends, and does it all with an effortless hilarity.

Frampton v. Lee

click to enlarge flyby_01_07_21_i3_memernet_3.png

Peter Frampton (yes, that one) took on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a tweet last month, asking, "What possible reason could you have at this point to not issue a mask mandate? This is beyond serious!" We're still wondering, too.

Friends in Low Prices

click to enlarge flyby_01_07_21_i2_memernet_2.png

Bold Nextdoor user Isabel Coulter recently listed country music mega-star Garth Brooks for sale. The singer was listed for $12, down from the $20 Coulter was asking previously.

