Memphis 901 FC Boosts Midfield with Signing of Mitch Guitar 

"Mitch is a player we identified during his college career as having the qualities necessary to succeed at this level," said 901 FC sporting director Tim Howard. "He has a relentless engine in midfield and makes the players around him better."

Sometimes, it's all in the name. In the most apt way possible, Memphis 901 FC made a strong addition to its roster with the signing of midfielder Mitch Guitar.Pending league and federation approval, Guitar joins the 901 FC roster via trade with fellow USL organization Indy Eleven. The player is a graduate from University of Wisconsin, and was selected in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft by Chicago Fire.Over 58 matches at Wisconsin, Guitar was an instrumental part of a Badgers team that won the Big Ten tournament championship in 2017. The midfielder was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for Conference play in 2018, but missed the 2019 season due to injury.901 FC's roster is now up to seven players, with Guitar joining newcomers John Berger, Kadeem Dacres, and Kyle Murphy, as well as returnees Mark Segbers (a fellow Wisconsin alum), Zach Carroll, and Dan Metzger.Now, someone should probably clarify to Mitch what Memphis' pre-match guitar smash ritual entails.