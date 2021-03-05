Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

March 05, 2021

Memphis 901 FC Signs Goalkeeper John Berner 

By Samuel X. Cicci
Memphis 901 FC added yet another name to its burgeoning roster for the upcoming 2021 USL season.

The latest acquisition is goalkeeper John Berner, pending league and federation approval.

The ’keeper began his professional career when selected 35th in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by the Colorado Rapids, where he made five appearances before joining USL affiliate Charlotte Independence on loan. Berner made 38 appearances for the club, and kept 12 clean sheets over the course of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
click to enlarge John Berner warms up during a 2017 appearance with the Colorado Rapids - BY NOAH SALZMAN - OWN WORK, CC BY-SA 4.0, HTTPS://COMMONS.WIKIMEDIA.ORG/W/INDEX.PHP?CURID=61396917
  • By Noah Salzman - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61396917
  • John Berner warms up during a 2017 appearance with the Colorado Rapids
"The club is thrilled to be adding a player of John’s experience and quality to the roster," said sporting director Tim Howard. "He’s a proven shot-stopper with both MLS and USL experience, and we are looking forward to having him with us this season."

Since playing for Charlotte, Berner has racked up USL experience with Phoenix Rising, Oklahoma City Energy FC, and most recently with Saint Louis FC last season.

Berner joins the squad alongside returnees Zach Carroll, Mark Segbers, and Dan Metzger.

