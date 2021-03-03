Memphis Black Restaurant Week Kicks off March 7th 

This is the sixth year for Memphis Black Restaurant Week. The weeklong event encourages Black-owned businesses to offer dining deals that will bring in new customers and raise awareness. Eat. Empower. Engage.

I already see some of my favorites on the list. I also see some local spots that are new to me. If you look through the list, you might find yourself in the same sauce of a situation. Be adventurous.

Look through the list hungry, not hangry. Event coordinator Cynthia Daniels of Cynthia Daniels & Co. says that this year many restaurant specials will be ordered for curbside pick-up or through a delivery app. If you have an issue with delivery and you are hangry, you might be tempted to give the restaurant a bad rap. Instead, take up any delivery issues with the food delivery app.

Courtesy of Bala’s Bistro

Chicken Specialty from Bala’s Bistro

In addition, Daniels says that she knows the restaurant industry as a whole is in an upheaval right now. To keep the confusion to a minimum, blackrestaurantweek.com will post location updates.

"Every morning I'll let you know who's open that day and what time they're open," says Daniels. "It'll be super easy. All you have to focus on is where you want to support and where you want to be eating."

On the list of offerings, you'll find traditional soul food, barbecue, and fried chicken, alongside sophisticated fusions and African cuisine. Try them all and get a taste of what our Black-owned Memphis restaurants have to offer.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week, for participating locations visit blackrestaurantweek.com, starts Sunday, Mar. 7, and continues through Mar. 13.