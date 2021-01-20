Memphis International Jewish Film Festival Goes on — Online 

International film fans will be pleased to know that the Memphis International Jewish Film Festival will go on this year — virtually. The festival is in its eighth year and will feature nine films ranging from features to documentaries and comedy to drama. The films are diverse and engaging. There is something for everyone.

Sharon Fox O'Guin, deputy film commissioner/project specialist for the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission, says, "The Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival has added a much-enjoyed aspect to the Memphis film scene. This festival stands out in its unique celebration of Jewish culture."

And celebrate, we will. The opening film is Breaking Bread, the perfect film to kick off the festival. It features a menu of exotic cuisine with a side of politics as Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Arab to win Israel's Master Chef television competition, cooks up social change through food. In an effort to affect change, she founded the A-sham Arabic Food Festival in Haifa, Israel, where pairs of Arab and Jewish chefs collaborate on local dishes. This film is about hope, synergy, and mouthwatering fare, illustrating what can happen when people focus on the person, rather than religion; on the public, rather than the politicians.

We might just want to try this in America. Who's up for breaking bread with the other side? I'll give it some time. Meanwhile, look for more films, Q&A opportunities, and panel discussions through Saturday, February 13th.

Mazeltov.

International Jewish Film Festival: Breaking Bread, online from Memphis Jewish Community Center, jccmemphis.org, Wednesday, Jan. 27, $12 members, $15 nonmembers.