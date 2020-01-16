Memphis miniFEST Showcases Local and Regional Musicians 

Experiencing festival withdrawals in these not-so-cold winter months? A collection of various up-and-coming local and regional musicians will showcase their talents at this Saturday's Memphis miniFEST at the Hi Tone.

The mini fest, organized as part of a series of similar events held in cities throughout the country, was put together by Colorado-based company Bridging the Music Productions as a means of providing a platform for exposing local talents' music to the public.

"We want to give artists the opportunity to be able to play an event where they can get their music out in front of new people, play at a great venue, and where we can create an opportunity for them to expand as an artist," says Jonah Lipsky, head event producer for Bridging the Music.

click to enlarge Lucky 7 Brass Band

Lucky 7 Brass Band

The production company has presented concerts around the country for artists from the likes of Steve Molitz (Particle/Phil Lesh & Friends), Jason Hann (Eoto), SunSquabi, and more. Now, they're touring the country, giving local artists in cities across the nation the opportunity to shine. One of those cities is Memphis, and Lipsky says they're looking forward to bringing the series to the city to highlight some of our local and regional artists like Lucky 7 Brass Band, Jalan Veasley, and Woody & Sunshine.

"This will be our first event in Memphis, and we are excited to branch out into Tennessee," says Lipsky. "MiniFEST has really great momentum, and people love the idea of a festival and community. And being able to see a ton of different acts throughout the night keeps people very entertained."

Memphis miniFEST, Hi Tone, Saturday, January 18th, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., $17.99/advance, $20/door (+$5 for persons below 21 years of age).