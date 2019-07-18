Memphis Zine Fest Returns to Crosstown 

Erica Qualy, an artist who dabbles in various forms of visual and performing arts, has been making zines since she was in high school.

"My friend and I were at the library, and we saw a book [Zine Scene: The Do It Yourself Guide to Zines by Francesca Lia Block and Hillary Carlip] about how to make zines," she says. "A lot of the bands I admired growing up made zines. So, it just hit us. We thought, 'Wow, this is so awesome.'"

The pair went home and created their first zine, complete with word finds, advice columns, and other quirky content fillers.

Erica Qualy, organizer of Memphis Zine Fest V

Fast forward to 2019, and now Qualy is organizing Memphis Zine Fest V at Crosstown Concourse and working on the fourth issue of her zine — Facts, Advice, & Things to think about! — filled with poetry one-liners.

"When I first moved here from Minneapolis to go to Memphis College of Art, I realized there wasn't really a zine scene here, or, if there was one, I didn't know where it was," she says. "So, I wanted to help provide a space where zinesters could come out and share their wares. Mary Jo Karimnia, a fellow Memphis artist, listened to my ideas for this event, and she helped me bring the event to life via Story Booth and Crosstown Arts."



This year's Zine Fest will feature the works of several zine makers, including various established zine makers and new makers who attended last week's Youth Zine-Making Workshop.



Memphis Zine Fest V, Crosstown Concourse - Central Atrium, Friday, July 19th, 5-8 p.m., Free.