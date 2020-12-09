Methodist Healthcare Hosts Virtual Luncheon Featuring Leslie Odom Jr. 

For 18 years, Methodist Healthcare has produced a benefit luncheon. According to Bob Plunk, director of stewardship at the organization, it is a great fall tradition that is a bit late this year. It worked out fine though. The timing helped secure Tony and Grammy award-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. as this year's speaker.

"We've had a lot of great speakers in the past, but this is the first year we've had an entertainer who will entertain us," says Plunk. "Leslie will sing three songs — hopefully from Hamilton or his new Christmas album."

This year's event is really important. The funds will benefit Methodist's frontline workers, who have sacrificed so much fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

click to enlarge Methodist Healthcare Foundation

Leslie Odom Jr.

"Our nurses and hospital staff have sacrificed personal and family time," Plunk sympathizes. "We will be doing — and have been doing — all we can for them until this crisis is over."

There are several ticket levels to join the conversation and help the staff. Register to attend for $25 and receive live, virtual viewing access for one household. A premium ticket is only $75, and you will receive live, virtual viewing access for one household in addition to a $20 gift card to a local restaurant and choice of either Leslie Odom Jr.'s book Failing Up or his new CD. All purchases are 100 percent tax deductible.

You won't want to miss your opportunity to ask Odom questions, hear about his life and career, and enjoy his gift of music while helping others.

Methodist Healthcare Luncheon featuring Leslie Odom Jr., online from methodisthealth.org, Friday, Dec. 11, 11:45 a.m., $25.