Mid-South Staycation Guide 

It's summertime, and the living is easy. Everyone loves to plan a getaway — maybe a vacation at the beach or in the mountains, or maybe a long-awaited trip to Europe. But vacations pass quickly, and soon, here you are, back in Memphis, Tennessee. But happily for us, that doesn't mean our vacation has to end. These fine Flyer advertisers have got some great ideas to spice up your summer without ever having to leave the Mid-South. Relax at a local resort or hotel, ride a bike, enjoy a casino outing, take in a museum. The options are endless, and so is your vacation, if you do it right.

Calvin L. Leake | Dreamstime.com

Bonne Terre Country Inn

Now is the perfect time to find your "Good Earth" at Bonne Terre.

Book a stay at the bed and breakfast to relax, remember, and renew. The pool is open, and the fish are biting in the lake! Celebrate with us seven days a week. Breakfast served for inn guests.

Beautiful Mississippi event resort, hosting beautiful weddings, private meeting retreats, and family reunions. Located just outside Memphis on the quiet country roads of Nesbit, Mississippi.

4715 Church Rd., Nesbit, MS

(662) 781-5100

bonneterreinn.com

Peddler Bike Shop

Peddler is your one-stop shop for all your biking needs. If you aren't leaving town this summer, plan your staycation with Peddler. Join us for our group rides on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as we tour Downtown and Midtown. Call or stop by any of our three locations: Downtown, Midtown, and Germantown.

Downtown: 517 S. Main • 522-9757

Midtown: 3548 Walker Ave. • 327-4833

Germantown: 2095 Exeter Rd. • 757-8485

peddlerbikeshop.com

Pink Palace Family of Museums

The Pink Palace Family of Museums opens the door to a world of exploration, discovery, and fun for all. Marvel at ancient history at our exhibits, experience science and technology at the CTI Giant Screen Theater, visit outer space at the AutoZone Dome Sharpe Planetarium, explore nature at the Lichterman Nature Center, or tour one of our historic homes. There's so much to explore right here in Memphis at the Pink Palace Family of Museums.

3050 Central Ave.

636-2362

memphismuseums.org

The Guesthouse at Graceland

Get an authentic taste of Memphis while staying at The Guest House at Graceland. Packages include historic sites and landmarks. Mix Elvis' world of glamour with a healthy dose of Southern hospitality, and you get an experience unlike any other at The Guest House.

3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

(800) 238-2000

guesthousegraceland.com

Memphis Medical District Week

Events are happening throughout the week of July 22nd in the Memphis Medical District. On Thursday, July 25th, from 5 to 7 p.m., you're invited to a Medical District Happy Hour at High Cotton Brewing Co. Then on Friday, July 26th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop by the Health Sciences Park at the corner of Madison and S. Dunlap for a performance by J. Buck Band, food trucks, MemPops, ping pong, games, and more. Go to mdcollaborative.org for a complete list.

National Civil Rights Museum

Highlighting how everyday people did extraordinary things that changed our nation, the National Civil Rights Museum is a great excursion for vacations, youth groups, summer camps, or family reunions to learn the story of the American Civil Rights Movement. Visit this immersive experience and be transformed.

450 Mulberry St.

521-9699

civilrightsmuseum.org

Peabody Hotel

Rooftop Party season is in full swing at the Peabody Hotel. This Thursday, July 18th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., City Mix, one of Memphis' newest party bands will be playing all your favorite party songs along with hip-hop and rap. Tickets are $10-$15 at the door. Ladies and hotel guests free until 7 p.m.

118 S. 2nd St.

529-4000

peabodymemphis.com

Regina's

Regina's is your go-to place for a fun time. Saturday, July 20th, Regina's is hosting a murder mystery dinner with no cover charge! If you're looking for more fun, come to the '80s vs. '90s Party on Saturday, July 27th. If you bring in the ad from this week's Memphis Flyer, you can get in for free!

60 N. Main St.

730-0384

reginascajunkitchen.com

River City Limousine Memphis

River City Limousine is owned and operated by River City Pedalers, Inc., which has been in the Memphis tourist and entertainment industry for more than four years. ​Active members of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau, Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce, and TripAdvisor Business Advantage Members, River City Pedalers, Inc. is no stranger to Downtown Memphis or the Mid-South metropolitan region. With growth upon the horizon, the push to offer a luxurious limousine service led to the development of Memphis' newest limousine service and party bus, River City Limousine Memphis! ​

825-7519

rivercitylimomemphis.com

River City Pedalers, Inc.

River City Pedalers' attraction-touring party bike is a motorized, pedal-powered vehicle with seating for 16 passengers. Appealing to travel enthusiasts, professional corporations, students, adventurers, or anyone looking to just have a good time, the party bike is nonstop fun for all. The party bike tour is ideal for imaginative participants from all walks of life and is booked for everything from parties to group tours.

825-7519

rivercitypedalers.com

Southland Casino Racing

Voted Best Casino and located only seven minutes from Downtown Memphis. The most slots on the biggest casino floor in the Mid-South. All your favorite live table games. World-class steakhouse and all-you-can-eat casual buffet. Free live entertainment. Live racing and off-track betting. Special promotions and offers for Lucky North Club members. Must be 21+ to enter.

1550 N. Ingram Blvd., West Memphis, AR

southlandcasino.com