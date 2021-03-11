Midfielder Kadeem Dacres Joins Memphis 901 FC Roster 





Dacres joins new signing, goalkeeper John Berner, as well as returnees Mark Segbers, Dan Metzger, and Zach Carroll.







And here's a sample of what the midfielder can do. “Kadeem will provide us with pace and a constant attacking threat on the wing as well as a high work rate,” said 901 FC sporting director Tim Howard. “His ability and high-level experience in the USL make him an exciting addition to our roster.”Dacres joins new signing, goalkeeper John Berner, as well as returnees Mark Segbers, Dan Metzger, and Zach Carroll.

This afternoon, Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of veteran midfielder Kadeem Dacres pending league and federation approval.The midfielder has eight years of USL experience under his belt, with time spent at clubs such as Arizona United (now known as Phoenix Rising), Louisville City SC, FC Cincinnati, and most recently Saint Louis FC.During the course of his career, Dacres has logged 176 appearances and more than 10,000 minutes, and holds a tally of 18 goals and seven assists.