Midnight Yard Sale at the Hi Tone 

The Hi Tone hosts its second Midnight Yard Sale this Friday, with items like art, vintage clothing, video game systems, and sound equipment for sale by independent sellers.

"I've always kept this in my back pocket in case a show canceled," says Brian "Skinny" McCabe, owner of the Hi Tone. "Both of the shows I had scheduled in the big and small rooms canceled on the same day. It was really weird, but the first Midnight Yard Sale we threw a year and a half ago was a success, so I knew I had to do another one."

Midnight Yard Sale is perfect for sellers who may not have the space to host their own yard sales and for buyers whose schedules don't align with typical yard sale time slots.

Hi Tone

"We don't close till 3 a.m. every night. So trying to get up on a Saturday morning at a reasonable hour and go to a yard sale can be kind of taxing," says McCabe. "So I just had the idea. What if we just threw a late-night yard sale for restaurant employees and others who don't get off work until 9 p.m. or later? Then they can just come yard sale-ing inside the Hi Tone after that and enjoy food and drinks while they're at it."

Slots for vendor booths filled up quickly, and the public will be able to browse stalls within the venue's small room, big room, and lounge and inside OOTHOON'S (adjacent to the Hi Tone).

Many of the items that do not sell will be donated to the Union Mission.

Midnight Yard Sale, The Hi Tone and OOTHOON'S, Friday, August 23rd, 11:55 p.m., free.