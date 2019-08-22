Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 22, 2019 We Recommend

Midnight Yard Sale at the Hi Tone 

Can't make it to an early morning yard sale? Hi Tone has you covered.

by Julia Baker

The Hi Tone hosts its second Midnight Yard Sale this Friday, with items like art, vintage clothing, video game systems, and sound equipment for sale by independent sellers.

"I've always kept this in my back pocket in case a show canceled," says Brian "Skinny" McCabe, owner of the Hi Tone. "Both of the shows I had scheduled in the big and small rooms canceled on the same day. It was really weird, but the first Midnight Yard Sale we threw a year and a half ago was a success, so I knew I had to do another one."

Midnight Yard Sale is perfect for sellers who may not have the space to host their own yard sales and for buyers whose schedules don't align with typical yard sale time slots.

click to enlarge Hi Tone - CHARLES NARDI
  • Charles Nardi
  • Hi Tone

"We don't close till 3 a.m. every night. So trying to get up on a Saturday morning at a reasonable hour and go to a yard sale can be kind of taxing," says McCabe. "So I just had the idea. What if we just threw a late-night yard sale for restaurant employees and others who don't get off work until 9 p.m. or later? Then they can just come yard sale-ing inside the Hi Tone after that and enjoy food and drinks while they're at it."

Slots for vendor booths filled up quickly, and the public will be able to browse stalls within the venue's small room, big room, and lounge and inside OOTHOON'S (adjacent to the Hi Tone).

Many of the items that do not sell will be donated to the Union Mission.

Midnight Yard Sale, The Hi Tone and OOTHOON'S, Friday, August 23rd, 11:55 p.m., free.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Midnight Yard Sale @ Hi Tone

    • Fri., Aug. 23

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Book Features

You Got a Friend: Susan Cushman’s Friends of the Library

Jesse Davis 08/22/2019

Music Features

Mac Sabbath: This is Your Brain on French Fries

L. Kent Wolgamott 08/22/2019

Film Features

Good Boys

Chris McCoy 08/22/2019

We Recommend

Gong Meditation at Delta Groove

Julia Baker 08/22/2019

We Recommend

Midnight Yard Sale at the Hi Tone

Julia Baker 08/22/2019

Viewpoint

Challenge the Candidates

Steven Mulroy 08/22/2019

Food & Wine

Unique Drinks at Sage on S. Main

Meghan Stuthard 08/22/2019

The Rant

The Buck Stops ... Where?

Jen Clarke 08/22/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: An Unlikely Trio and Wet Heat

08/22/2019

The Fly-By

Execution Shift

08/22/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation