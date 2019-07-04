Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

July 04, 2019 News » The Fly-By

More Power to You: TVA Plan 

TVA’s new energy plan includes more solar and wind and less coal.

by Toby Sells

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will harness more solar energy over the next 20 years, more wind power if it gets cheaper, and less power from coal. But some say its environmental goals don't go far enough.

The TVA dropped its final Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) late last week, the culmination of a process that began in February 2018. That plan is a basic roadmap the nation's largest power supplier will follow to meet the ever-growing needs for power to 154 local power companies and 58 other customers throughout the Valley.

click to enlarge TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY
  • Tennessee Valley Authority

At the heart of the plan is the mix of energy sources TVA says it will likely use over the next 20 years. Picking that mix was driven largely by the need of diverse and flexible sources of energy and a federal mandate for low costs, TVA said in its report issued Friday.

TVA measures that mix in megawatts, or 1 million watts of power, enough to power about 750 homes at once. So, how much does it need? In its 2018 fiscal year, TVA provided more than 163 million megawatt-hours of electricity to its customers.

Coal power will reduce as TVA retires two coal-fired plants, in Paradise (Kentucky) and Bull Run (Tennessee). TVA will try to renew a 20-year license to operate its Browns Ferry (Tennessee) nuclear plant. It will up its use of combined cycle plants, like our Allen plant, over the next 20 years. How much, though, (maybe up to 9,800 megawatts by 2038) depends on demand and natural gas prices.

As for renewables, TVA said they're definitely in the mix. Solar power could expand on the TVA grid (as much as 14,000 megawatts by 2038) if the demand is there. TVA said it could add up to 4,200 megawatts of wind power to its mix by 2038 if it becomes cost-effective.

Environmental groups gave TVA some credit for "moving in a smarter economic and environmental direction," according to a statement from the Sierra Club's Southeast region chapter, but the agency has a long way to go.

"Renewable energy technologies are smarter and safer than fossil fuels, and it's now known that they're the cheapest form of new electricity generation across most of the world — cheaper than both coal and gas," said the Sierra Club's Al Armendariz. "So, even as TVA is making positive strides in this new plan, its leaders must start planning for an energy future that doesn't just trade coal for gas — which not only exposes customers to a volatile market, but also worsens the climate crisis."

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) did note that TVA's new plan does include "recommendations for greater energy efficiency, transparency, and renewables." But the group called the energy plan "outdated and a blow to customers."

For one, it said, the plan undervalues energy-efficiency savings for customers. For example, Duke Energy Carolinas customers get seven times more savings from efficiencies than TVA customers.

Also, TVA's solar plans, SACE said, would only benefit big business customers like Google and Facebook. Residential and small business customers here are "being left out and left behind" on potential solar savings.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More The Fly-By »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Food & Wine

Post-Kayak Brews at Meddlesome

Richard Murff 07/04/2019

The Rant

Food Flight: Eating In or Eating Out?

Randy Haspel 07/04/2019

News Feature

Seeing CBD

Toby Sells 07/04/2019

Music Features

Red Hot & Blue: Stanley Booth Strikes Again

Jackson Baker 07/04/2019

Cover Feature

Criminal Injustice: How the System Traps the Poor

Maya Smith 07/04/2019

Editorial

Harris, Biden, and Busing

Flyer Staff 07/04/2019

We Recommend

Man Man on Rebecca Black and Upcoming 1884 Lounge Show

Julia Baker 07/04/2019

We Recommend

A Vibe on the Island Independence Day Celebration

Julia Baker 07/04/2019

Film Features

Yesterday

Chris McCoy 07/04/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet

07/04/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Toby Sells

Readers also liked…

  • More Power To You

    TVA considers big changes for an energy-efficient future.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Nov 16, 2017

  • Transit in Transition

    City wants feedback on the future of public transit in Memphis
    • by Maya Smith
    • Nov 23, 2017

  • Dead Water

    Tennessee contributes to massive toxic plume in Gulf of Mexico.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Nov 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation