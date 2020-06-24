MRPP and DMC Host a Series of Socially Distanced Independence Day Celebrations Downtown 

Although friends and families can't celebrate Independence Day exactly the same way they may have in the past, that doesn't mean they can't enjoy a socially distanced outing by the river.

Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRRP) and Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) present the first Quintessential Summer Celebration, featuring five days of independent celebrations for families to enjoy the full suite of amenities that Downtown Memphis has to offer.

"Usually the Memphis River Parks Partnership and Downtown Memphis Commission put on a Downtown Fourth of July celebration," says Helen Hope, program associate with MRPP. "But this year, obviously, we can't have 3,000 people all in one space in one day. So the idea we came up with is a socially distanced event with socially distanced activities, things for people to do to still celebrate. It will look a little bit different, but I think it could also be pretty fun."

click to enlarge Memphis River Parks Partnership

Kayaking on the Mississippi

Attendees can pick up special lunch and dinner deals from Downtown restaurants and head over to Tom Lee Park, where there will be socially distanced areas for families and groups to picnic by the river.

Groups will also be able to take advantage of recreational activities like kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals, Explore Bike Share rentals, and more.

"This is an opportunity for people to see a different Downtown and a different riverfront," says Penelope Huston, vice president of marketing and communications for DMC. "And we're really excited about marrying this standard Downtown experience with all these new green tourism aspects of Downtown. You can be at the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum in the morning and be on the river in a kayak in the afternoon."

Quintessential Summer Celebration, Wednesday, July 1st-Sunday, July 5th, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., free.