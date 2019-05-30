Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

May 30, 2019 We Recommend

NASCAR K&B Pro Series 

by Chris Davis

Things are going to get loud and fast this SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY at the Memphis International Raceway, when all those stock car engines crank up for the NASCAR K&B Pro Series, Memphis 150.

Spokesperson Ryan Perezluha describes the K&N Pro Series as "the minor leagues" of NASCAR. "It's where all the rising stars get their start. This is where they start making a name for themselves on the national level," he says, rattling off up-and-coming speedsters like Brittney Zamora, who sped off with Washington State's Rookie of the Year award in NASCAR's Whelen All-American Series, and Max McLaughlin, the son of NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Mike McLaughlin.

click to enlarge werec_i1.jpg

As sports go, NASCAR is extremely fan engagement-forward. Autograph sessions and photo opportunities are just part of the event. "So, unlike if you go to a football game or basketball game or Grizzlies game, you don't really get access like you do with NASCAR," Perezluha says. "You have an opportunity to meet the drivers before the race even starts and take pictures with them right next to where they're about to be racing just a couple of minutes later."

VIP parking and tailgating areas come with access to games like corn hole and skee-ball, and there is a kid zone with bounce houses and a water slide.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series, Memphis 150, Saturday, June 1st, Memphis International Raceway, Adult General Admission Tickets: $25, Children 12 and Under: $5, NASCAR Pit Pass: $50, Military/ Veterans/ First Responder Tickets: $10 off at the gate with ID

