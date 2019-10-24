Naughty Nightmares Burlesque this Weekend 

Memphis Burlesque Productions, formerly Sock It To Me Productions, will be hosting its annual sexy Halloween show this Saturday at Club Spectrum.

At Naughty Nightmares! A Haunted House of Burlesque, Lady Doo Moi and friends will provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

As guests arrive, they'll see a special surprise: a "resurrection" of a piece of Club Spectrum's predecessor, Club 616. After that, guests will walk through a spider tunnel maze in the lounge side, which will allow them to explore "five rooms of naughty terror," which may or may not contain gothic dolls, contortionists from Queer Circus Girl Productions, and more.

Lady Doo Moi’s Naughty Nightmares

On the live side, the real magic happens. Eleven entertainers performing double sets, some including fire and aerial performances, will take on the personae of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, werewolves, ghosts, and more.

Doo Moi says she's "dusting off her boots" and bringing back an award-winning Pink Floyd-inspired The Wall performance that's guaranteed to be a "creepy, fun, cool act."

She's been doing a lot of "hunting and gathering" to provide this sexy, interactive experience. And, she says, she derives a great deal of inspiration for this from helping her mother build haunted houses every year as a child.

"As a kid growing up watching, learning, helping, and being a character in the haunted house for pretty much every year of my childhood that I can remember, it's part of the creativity I've got instilled in my brain, and to do this is like a dream come true for me," she says.

Naughty Nightmares! A Haunted House of Burlesque, Club Spectrum, Saturday, October 26th, 8:30-11:59 p.m., $20 for general admission, $30 for a single VIP seat.