Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 24, 2019 We Recommend

Naughty Nightmares Burlesque this Weekend 

Club Spectrum hosts Naughty Nightmares on Saturday, October 26th.

by Julia Baker

Memphis Burlesque Productions, formerly Sock It To Me Productions, will be hosting its annual sexy Halloween show this Saturday at Club Spectrum.

At Naughty Nightmares! A Haunted House of Burlesque, Lady Doo Moi and friends will provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

As guests arrive, they'll see a special surprise: a "resurrection" of a piece of Club Spectrum's predecessor, Club 616. After that, guests will walk through a spider tunnel maze in the lounge side, which will allow them to explore "five rooms of naughty terror," which may or may not contain gothic dolls, contortionists from Queer Circus Girl Productions, and more.

click to enlarge Lady Doo Moi’s Naughty Nightmares - MADISON HURLEY
  • Madison Hurley
  • Lady Doo Moi’s Naughty Nightmares

On the live side, the real magic happens. Eleven entertainers performing double sets, some including fire and aerial performances, will take on the personae of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, werewolves, ghosts, and more.

Doo Moi says she's "dusting off her boots" and bringing back an award-winning Pink Floyd-inspired The Wall performance that's guaranteed to be a "creepy, fun, cool act."

She's been doing a lot of "hunting and gathering" to provide this sexy, interactive experience. And, she says, she derives a great deal of inspiration for this from helping her mother build haunted houses every year as a child.

"As a kid growing up watching, learning, helping, and being a character in the haunted house for pretty much every year of my childhood that I can remember, it's part of the creativity I've got instilled in my brain, and to do this is like a dream come true for me," she says.
Naughty Nightmares! A Haunted House of Burlesque, Club Spectrum, Saturday, October 26th, 8:30-11:59 p.m., $20 for general admission, $30 for a single VIP seat.

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Naughty Nightmares and the Haunted House of Burlesque @ Club Spectrum

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. $20-$180
    • Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Viewpoint

Trumped by Facebook

Juan Williams 10/24/2019

Music Features

MC Chris Comes to Hi Tone Sunday

Shara Clark 10/24/2019

We Recommend

Naughty Nightmares Burlesque this Weekend

Julia Baker 10/24/2019

We Recommend

Spaceface Halloween at Crosstown Theater

Julia Baker 10/24/2019

The Rant

Halloweenies: Why We Don’t Answer the Door

Randy Haspel 10/24/2019

Food & Wine

Cider Flight: Weathering the Season’s Apple Brews

Richard Murff 10/24/2019

Food & Wine

Other Foods Kitchen Offers a Place to Mass Produce Your Eats

Michael Donahue 10/24/2019

News Feature

Haunted Happenings: Halloween Event Guide

10/24/2019

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Naked Running Man, Witchcraft Rituals on LetGo

10/24/2019

The Fly-By

Up in Vape?

Maya Smith 10/24/2019

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julia Baker

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation