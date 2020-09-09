NCRM Hosts Webinar on Dismantling Racism 

The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting a webinar featuring Diane J. Goodman, Ed.D., educator, trainer, and consultant on diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice issues.

Recently on The Dr. Pat Show, a talk radio program, Goodman spoke with guest host Dr. Mariangela Maguire discussing "The Challenges & Benefits committing to Equity & Inclusion."

Goodman stated about current times, "It is hard for anyone to be watching the news and not to have a response. How do we not focus on the violence?"

click to enlarge Courtesy of National Civil Rights Museum

Diane J. Goodman

Of course, for members of different communities, watching the unrest in the news can create different responses. Goodman prefers to focus on the hopefulness of what society is trying to express, acknowledging that we have laws and remedies that didn't exist before and people of color in power who haven't been in power before.

Discussions of racism generally focus on the systemic disadvantages and harm to Black, indigenous, and people of color. The other side of the dynamic is how white people are systematically advantaged or privileged. Through historical and contemporary examples, Goodman will explain what white privilege is, how it operates, ways it is experienced in everyday life, and how it can be used to create more racial justice. This webinar particularly invites white people to examine white privilege in order to more effectively engage in dismantling racism.

"Understanding White Privilege: A Key to Dismantling Systemic Racism," Wednesday, Sept. 16, 3-4 p.m. civilrightsmuseum.org, free with registration.