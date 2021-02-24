Nonconnah’s Songs for and About Ghosts 

Memphis-based dronegaze band Nonconnah released their third full-length record, Songs for and About Ghosts, this February via Ernest Jennings Record Co.
The band, made up of husband-and-wife duo Zachary Corsa and Denny Wilkerson Corsa, moved to Memphis from Burlington, North Carolina, in the summer of 2016.
For the new record, Zachary says the band has taken a more collaborative approach, incorporating parts played by other musicians. Canadian composer Owen Pallett and synthwave musician Jenn Taiga are both featured on Songs for and About Ghosts. “It’s been really nice. There’s a little less pressure,” Zachary says. “It’s been nice to let go of control a little bit more and trust other people more. It’s been a nice way to get out of my own head.”
The album has been in the works for some time — since before the beginning of the pandemic, in fact. “I think I’m one of those rare musicians who really prefers recording to playing live. My absolute favorite thing to do in the world is recording,” Zachary says. “So I tend to build up these huge backlogs of work. Not to mention the pandemic did push back the release. It was supposed to be last spring. It’s interesting to go back and revisit the material.”
“This stuff is kind of unapologetically emotional and melodic,” Zachary says of Nonconnah’s general style, describing it as a “weird place” somewhere between experimental instrumental recordings and indie rock.
Though the recordings incorporate various instruments — alongside bits of dialogue, samples, and field recordings — guitar provides the framework for most of the Corsas’ songs. “I’ve been playing guitar my whole life, and I come from a family with a lot of guitarists. But I have no formal training,” Zachary says. “I also don’t let my lack of ability on other instruments stop me from playing them.”
