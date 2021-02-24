Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

February 24, 2021 Music » Record Reviews

Nonconnah’s Songs for and About Ghosts 

By Jesse Davis

Memphis-based dronegaze band Nonconnah released their third full-length record, Songs for and About Ghosts, this February via Ernest Jennings Record Co.


The band, made up of husband-and-wife duo Zachary Corsa and Denny Wilkerson Corsa, moved to Memphis from Burlington, North Carolina, in the summer of 2016.


For the new record, Zachary says the band has taken a more collaborative approach, incorporating parts played by other musicians. Canadian composer Owen Pallett and synthwave musician Jenn Taiga are both featured on Songs for and About Ghosts. “It’s been really nice. There’s a little less pressure,” Zachary says. “It’s been nice to let go of control a little bit more and trust other people more. It’s been a nice way to get out of my own head.”

click to enlarge Songs for and About Ghosts
  • Songs for and About Ghosts

The album has been in the works for some time — since before the beginning of the pandemic, in fact. “I think I’m one of those rare musicians who really prefers recording to playing live. My absolute favorite thing to do in the world is recording,” Zachary says. “So I tend to build up these huge backlogs of work. Not to mention the pandemic did push back the release. It was supposed to be last spring. It’s interesting to go back and revisit the material.”



The result is something textured and intricate, but no easier to pin down. Perhaps, in that way, the album’s title is especially fitting, evoking something supernatural and strange, something best glimpsed out of the corner of the eye. 


“This stuff is kind of unapologetically emotional and melodic,” Zachary says of Nonconnah’s general style, describing it as a “weird place” somewhere between experimental instrumental recordings and indie rock.


click to enlarge Denny Wilkerson Corsa and Zachary Corsa
  • Denny Wilkerson Corsa and Zachary Corsa

Though the recordings incorporate various instruments — alongside bits of dialogue, samples, and field recordings — guitar provides the framework for most of the Corsas’ songs. “I’ve been playing guitar my whole life, and I come from a family with a lot of guitarists. But I have no formal training,” Zachary says. “I also don’t let my lack of ability on other instruments stop me from playing them.”

During the interview, Denny prompts Zachary to tell the story of one of the couple’s more unconventional recording techniques. “We took a tape recorder we had recorded some guitar on and buried it and recorded it from above ground.” For that and other “groundbreaking” sounds, check out Songs for and About Ghosts. I think you’ll “dig” it.

Songs for and About Ghosts is available digitally and on vinyl from Ernest Jennings Record Co., and is streaming on all music streaming services.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More Record Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Ditto.
Becca Hand’s “Queens” Showcases Paintings of Empowered Memphis Women
Little Oblivions: Julien Baker on Ugly Beauty and the Glories of Rocking Out
Working Class Space Heroes: The Expanse Hits its Stride in Season 5
Snowblind: Our Vision May at Long Last Be Returning
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Record Reviews

Nonconnah’s Songs for and About Ghosts

Jesse Davis 02/24/2021

Letter From The Editor

Ditto.

Bruce VanWyngarden 02/24/2021

News Feature

Senior Shift: Older Americans Look at More Adventurous Retirement

Flyer Staff 02/24/2021

Food & Wine

Clay’s Smoked Tuna Salad is Smokin’

Michael Donahue 02/24/2021

We Recommend

Becca Hand’s “Queens” Showcases Paintings of Empowered Memphis Women

Julie Ray 02/24/2021

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Snow Mad, Donuts, and Frozen Memphis

02/24/2021

Cover Feature

Little Oblivions: Julien Baker on Ugly Beauty and the Glories of Rocking Out

Alex Greene 02/24/2021

TV Features

Working Class Space Heroes: The Expanse Hits its Stride in Season 5

Chris McCoy 02/24/2021

The Rant

To Those Who Can’t Stay Home

Shara Clark 02/24/2021

Politics Feature

Snowblind: Our Vision May at Long Last Be Returning

Jackson Baker 02/24/2021

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Jesse Davis

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation