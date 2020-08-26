Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

August 26, 2020 We Recommend

Ostrander Theatre Awards Go Virtual 

The award ceremony will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube August 30th.

by Julie Ray

Here we are at the usual time, all dressed up and ready to celebrate theater with the coveted Ostrander Awards. Yet this year, we'll be celebrating at home — together.

Elizabeth Perkins, Memphis Ostrander Theatre Awards program director, says that she hopes theater enthusiasts and nominees will get dressed up with her to celebrate the winners. Though, she says, a few things will change with the switch to a virtual format.

"We won't be selling tickets but asking for donations to cover expenses," says Perkins. "Any funds raised over expenses will be donated back to the participating theaters as they sit out the rest of this intermission."

click to enlarge Playhouse on the Square’s Book of Will among nominees - COURTESY OF PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE
  • Courtesy of Playhouse on the Square
  • Playhouse on the Square’s Book of Will among nominees

While the shortened theater season offered a little more than half the usual performances for the judges to consider, the show must go on. No one understands that more than Ann Marie Hall, who will be awarded the Eugart Yerian award for lifetime achievement honoring her many years of artistic contribution to the Memphis theater community.

All nominees in every category were announced on YouTube in July. Book of Will (Playhouse on the Square), Detroit 67 (Hattiloo Theatre), Eclipsed (Hattiloo Theatre), and Indecent (Circuit Playhouse) made the cut for Best Production of a Drama.

The nominees for Best Production in the collegiate division are A Raisin in the Sun (Southwest Tennessee Community College), Hissifit (McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College), and Inherit the Wind (University of Memphis).

Did your favorites get nominated? Join in virtually on Sunday to find out and celebrate excellence in collegiate, community, and professional theater in the Memphis area.

Sunday, August 30, 7 p.m., memphisostranders.com, join the award ceremony on the Ostrander Awards Facebook page and YouTube channel, donation-based.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Winter is Coming
Two Conventions: Democrats Point With Pride; GOP Raises Alarms
“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?
The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians
Desert One: The Story of the Iranian Hostage Crisis Rescue Mission
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Winter is Coming

Bruce VanWyngarden 08/26/2020

Book Features

The Revenant: Stephen Graham Jones’ The Only Good Indians

Jesse Davis 08/26/2020

Food & Wine

High Point Grocery: The Same, But Better

Richard Murff 08/26/2020

Food & Wine

A Tour at Home: City Tasting Box Features Local Products

Michael Donahue 08/26/2020

The Rant

Higher Ed Post-Covid-19

Bryce W. Ashby and Michael J. LaRosa 08/26/2020

The Fly-By

MEMernet: Ass-Flavored Incense, Census Game, and The Mountain Goats

08/26/2020

Cover Feature

“We Buy Houses.” What's Behind All Those Phone Calls?

Chris McCoy 08/26/2020

We Recommend

Ostrander Theatre Awards Go Virtual

Julie Ray 08/26/2020

We Recommend

Celebrate 901 Day Virtually Via Exposure

Julie Ray 08/26/2020

Film Features

Desert One: The Story of the Iranian Hostage Crisis Rescue Mission

Chris McCoy 08/26/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation