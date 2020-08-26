Ostrander Theatre Awards Go Virtual 

Here we are at the usual time, all dressed up and ready to celebrate theater with the coveted Ostrander Awards. Yet this year, we'll be celebrating at home — together.

Elizabeth Perkins, Memphis Ostrander Theatre Awards program director, says that she hopes theater enthusiasts and nominees will get dressed up with her to celebrate the winners. Though, she says, a few things will change with the switch to a virtual format.

"We won't be selling tickets but asking for donations to cover expenses," says Perkins. "Any funds raised over expenses will be donated back to the participating theaters as they sit out the rest of this intermission."

click to enlarge Courtesy of Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square’s Book of Will among nominees

While the shortened theater season offered a little more than half the usual performances for the judges to consider, the show must go on. No one understands that more than Ann Marie Hall, who will be awarded the Eugart Yerian award for lifetime achievement honoring her many years of artistic contribution to the Memphis theater community.

All nominees in every category were announced on YouTube in July. Book of Will (Playhouse on the Square), Detroit 67 (Hattiloo Theatre), Eclipsed (Hattiloo Theatre), and Indecent (Circuit Playhouse) made the cut for Best Production of a Drama.

The nominees for Best Production in the collegiate division are A Raisin in the Sun (Southwest Tennessee Community College), Hissifit (McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College), and Inherit the Wind (University of Memphis).

Did your favorites get nominated? Join in virtually on Sunday to find out and celebrate excellence in collegiate, community, and professional theater in the Memphis area.

Sunday, August 30, 7 p.m., memphisostranders.com, join the award ceremony on the Ostrander Awards Facebook page and YouTube channel, donation-based.