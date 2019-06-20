Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

June 20, 2019 News » News Feature

Ounce of Change: The Latest Pot/Hemp News 

by Toby Sells

Adorning the glass exterior of the newly opened Ounce of Hope on Cooper are several thin-bladed leaves, familiar to anyone who had a Bob Marley poster in college. If nothing else, those leaves displayed prominently on a new, legal business make it clear that times they have a'changed. Ounce of Hope is a CBD shop next to I Heart Juice Bar. The shop is reminiscent of upscale cannabis dispensaries in Portland — sleek, modern, but with an organic feel.

It carries everything from top-shelf CBD oil to CBD-infused dog treats. A sensory bar lets customers look at CBD flowers (even under magnifying glasses) and smell them through a vented lid. Displays describe the herb's effects.

click to enlarge The sensory bar at Ounce of Hope on Cooper - OUNCE OF HOPE
  • Ounce of Hope
  • The sensory bar at Ounce of Hope on Cooper

Fed Protections

A new federal spending bill includes protections for federal employees using cannabis in conjunction with their state laws and protections for banks doing business with the cannabis industry.

$1 Million a Month

Doctor's Orders and Green Springs Medical (both in Hot Springs) sold more than $1.1 million of medical marijuana in the first month of legal medical cannabis sales in Arkansas — about 170 pounds.

