Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

October 28, 2020 We Recommend

Outdoors Inc. Hosts Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder 

by Julie Ray

I guess the cat's out of the bag — or rather, the bike's out of the shop. Outdoors Inc. showed up in a big way for the Best of Memphis awards. The local sporting goods store took awards for Best Local Athletic Goods Store and Best Bicycle Shop. No wonder, with great events like the Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder.

On Sunday, get revved up and ready to bike a pancake-flat course that will be fast and rideable. With a mix of asphalt, gravel, and dirt, be ready to get muddy if it rains. You should be in the clear though. By all accounts, the weather is supposed to be a cool 67 degrees with cloud cover.

click to enlarge “I want to ride my bicycle — I want to ride my bike!” - FACEBOOK/OUTDOORS INC.
  • Facebook/Outdoors Inc.
  • “I want to ride my bicycle — I want to ride my bike!”

While the course is currently being updated, Outdoors Inc. says, "The newly improved gravel is complete and looks good. It will be even better with a little time. The race course [this year] is 55 percent tarmac, 45 percent gravel."

Laps are roughly 6.5 miles long. There will be no separate starts for male and female divisions; each lap category will start at the same time. A reminder: Helmets are required. Stay tuned for awards, which will be given to the top five male and female winners in each division (5 Lap, 4 Lap, 3 Lap).

After the race, celebrate at Grind City Brewing Company, 76 Waterworks, with entertainment by Chinese Connection Dub Embassy.

Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder, Big River Crossing, Channel 3 Drive, Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m., $45-$65.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick We Recommend
    Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder @ Big River Crossing

    • Sun., Nov. 1, 9 a.m. $45-$65
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

More We Recommend »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Sacha Baron Cohen Returns to Skewer Us in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best of Memphis 2020 Food & Drink
It Ain’t Beanbag: Local Campaigns Sling Mud in Last-Ditch Efforts
Best of Memphis 2020 Goods & Services
Best of Memphis 2020 Media & Personalities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

The Latest

Letter From The Editor

Be Best!

Bruce VanWyngarden 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Introduction

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Arts & Entertainment

Memphis Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Food & Drink

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Goods & Services

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Media & Personalities

Memphis Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Nightlife

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Wellness

Flyer Staff 10/28/2020

Best of Memphis

Best of Memphis 2020 Staff Picks

10/28/2020

The Rant

The Lies I Tell: The Election, My Niece, and Voter Suppression

Wendi C. Thomas 10/28/2020

More
ADVERTISEMENT

More by Julie Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation