Outdoors Inc. Hosts Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder 

I guess the cat's out of the bag — or rather, the bike's out of the shop. Outdoors Inc. showed up in a big way for the Best of Memphis awards. The local sporting goods store took awards for Best Local Athletic Goods Store and Best Bicycle Shop. No wonder, with great events like the Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder.

On Sunday, get revved up and ready to bike a pancake-flat course that will be fast and rideable. With a mix of asphalt, gravel, and dirt, be ready to get muddy if it rains. You should be in the clear though. By all accounts, the weather is supposed to be a cool 67 degrees with cloud cover.

“I want to ride my bicycle — I want to ride my bike!”

While the course is currently being updated, Outdoors Inc. says, "The newly improved gravel is complete and looks good. It will be even better with a little time. The race course [this year] is 55 percent tarmac, 45 percent gravel."

Laps are roughly 6.5 miles long. There will be no separate starts for male and female divisions; each lap category will start at the same time. A reminder: Helmets are required. Stay tuned for awards, which will be given to the top five male and female winners in each division (5 Lap, 4 Lap, 3 Lap).

After the race, celebrate at Grind City Brewing Company, 76 Waterworks, with entertainment by Chinese Connection Dub Embassy.

Grit & Grind Gravel Grinder, Big River Crossing, Channel 3 Drive, Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m., $45-$65.