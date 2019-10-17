Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Paranormal Pop-Up: The Parting at Evergreen Theatre 

The immersive experience will put guests through past tragedies that occurred at the theater.

by Julia Baker

This Thursday through Saturday, local theater group Lost in Found invites the public to Evergreen Theatre to explore their Paranormal Popup, a visually appealing and immersive experience that will put guests through past tragedies that occurred at the theater while encountering the "macabre and menacing inhabitants" that lurk throughout the building.

According to legend, a mysterious sinkhole developed at the location following the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811, bringing about strange apparitions and creatures. Although the glitzy and glamorous Ritz movie theater was built on top of the sinkhole, that did not stop the inhabitants from haunting and tormenting anyone in their way.

"Whatever's coming out from the sinkhole in the basement, we're not sure what it is," says Julia Hinson, a staff member of Lost in Found.

Guests will be able to investigate these strange beings while walking throughout different areas of the theater and seeing different stories of events that took place.

"In one of the dressing rooms, you'll see an actress from the 1980s as she's about to go on stage, and she's having some struggles," says Hinson.

She didn't want to give too much of the story away, however, so people will have to go and see for themselves.

Lost in Found's mission is to bring a unique approach to performance while highlighting the beauty of history.

"Our biggest goal is to look around Memphis for spaces that need some life or want some life," says Hinson. "We are interested in highlighting Memphis history, even if it has a little twist to it, just to get people involved in their city and creating community."

The Parting, Evergreen Theatre, Thursday, October 17th, through Saturday, October 19th, showings at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., $30.

Tags:

